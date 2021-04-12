Boies Schiller To Pay Out Special Bonuses

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Following a rocky financial year, Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on Monday joined the cavalcade of BigLaw firms paying out special bonuses for the spring and fall. Though the firm's revenues dropped in 2020 following upheaval among its leadership ranks and a string of partner departures, the firm will be jumping on the bandwagon set by its peers. It will pay out bonuses in May and October for work during the pandemic to associates deemed to be meeting expectations, a firm spokesperson confirmed to Law360. "Our firm has always given associates opportunities to take on significant work very early in their careers,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS