Mass. Harbormaster Claims Testimony Fueled Mayor's Threats

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 4:55 PM EDT) -- The mayor and other top officials in Gloucester, Massachusetts, threatened to fire the city's harbormaster if he testified as an expert witness in a maritime lawsuit, according to a complaint removed to federal court Monday. Thomas "T.J." Ciarametaro, who has served as Gloucester's harbormaster since 2016, said his testimony in the federal case, given separately from his official duties, set off a hail of threats from Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken; the city's administrative leader, James Destino; and its top lawyer, Charles Payson. Ciarametaro's testimony came at the request of fishermen who claimed that efforts by another fishing boat and the U.S....

