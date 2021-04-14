Energy Exec, Co. Debate Finality Of $2.5M Tax Credit Deal

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 6:02 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal court received dueling summary judgment bids urging it to determine whether the terms sheet for a $2.5 million settlement document meant to end a long-running dispute over allegedly stolen tax credits constituted a final, enforceable agreement. William Hinz, the CEO and stakeholder in alternative energy companies Inductance Energy Corp. and Wyo Technology Investment LLC, and other individuals that signed onto a term sheet underpinning the dispute with Resource Recovery Corp. urged the court to grant summary judgment in their favor Monday. Hinz and the other individual signatories argued that the term sheet is not a binding document because...

