Festival Canceled Over Lack Of State-Backed Virus Insurance

Law360, London (April 15, 2021, 3:58 PM BST) -- An events company has said it has pulled the plug on its summer music festival because state-backed pandemic insurance has not been made available, as a wave of cancellations threatens the government's plans to kickstart the hospitality sector. Kambe Events, which organizes the 15,000-capacity Shambala Festival in Northamptonshire, central England, in August, said on Wednesday that a lack of cancellation insurance had put organizers in a "tricky situation." Insurance companies have introduced exclusions to event cancellation insurance over COVID-19, in order to minimize claims from a potential third wave of the virus later this year. A trade body for the music...

