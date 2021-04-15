Carriers Urge Govt. To Disclose More About 3.4 GHz Plans

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Wireless carriers have asked the Federal Communications Commission to make the government's plans for shared use of the 3.4 gigahertz band more transparent, writing in comments posted Thursday that companies will be hesitant to buy into the band until they understand the extent to which Pentagon activities will continue in that portion of the airwaves. Verizon, T-Mobile and trade group CTIA all suggested the industry could be more easily persuaded to participate in the spectrum auction if it better understood how much the U.S. Department of Defense and the federal government's spectrum administrator — the National Telecommunications and Information Administration —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS