Meet The Spotify, Match CLOs To Testify At App Store Hearing

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Top in-house counsel from Spotify, Match and Tile are among the executives slated to testify Wednesday during a Senate antitrust subcommittee hearing that will examine competition concerns about the mobile app stores run by Apple and Google. The hearing comes as U.S. technology companies face a mountain of antitrust litigation. Federal and state-level enforcers are pushing blockbuster monopolization cases against Google and Facebook, while Fortnite maker Epic Games has lodged a pair of high-profile lawsuits accusing Apple and Google of monopolizing the markets for distribution of apps on their respective platforms. And Apple has been battling litigation over its App Store for...

