Oilfield Workers Nab Cert. In Overtime Wage Suit

Law360 (April 20, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A group of hourly oilfield workers were awarded conditional class certification Tuesday in their quest to hold Energy Drilling Co. accountable for what they say was a failure to properly tabulate their overtime pay. U.S. District Judge Sim Lake agreed in a two paragraph order in Texas federal court with a magistrate judge's recommendations from March, which allows the conditional class of hourly employees to continue with their claims that they were paid daily non-discretionary bonuses but that those funds weren't included to calculate the employees' hourly rate for overtime purposes. The plaintiffs, led by driller and tool pusher Justin Young,...

