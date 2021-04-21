Shearman & Sterling Nabs Finance Partner From Latham

Law360, London (April 21, 2021, 5:02 PM BST) -- Law firm Shearman & Sterling said Wednesday it has nabbed a new partner from Allen & Overy to join its leveraged finance team in London as it expands its core business. Shearman & Sterling LLP said it has brought on Sanjeev Dhuna as a partner in its finance team. Dhuna has experience advising both lenders and borrowers on a wide range of complex cross-border banking and finance deals, his new firm said. "Sanjeev is a preeminent leveraged finance lawyer," David Beveridge, senior partner at Shearman & Sterling, said. "Sanjeev's extensive leveraged finance experience and direct lending expertise add to our global...

