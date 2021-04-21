U.S. Sanctions Burmese Firms Tied To Military Coup

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury Department announced sanctions Wednesday against a pair of Burmese firms that the department said are helping to finance the Burmese military, which is currently engaged in a coup against the country's partial democracy. The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it would designate two natural resources companies, Myanma Timber Enterprise and Myanmar Pearl Enterprise, under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, freezing their U.S. assets and preventing U.S. residents from doing business with them. According to Treasury, these companies are "key economic resources" for the military regime. "The Burmese military derives significant funding from state-owned enterprises in...

