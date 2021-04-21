1st Circ. Says MedMal Suit Not Late, Revives $250K Verdict

Law360 (April 21, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Wednesday found that a Puerto Rican woman may not have known she had grounds to sue her doctor over a pair of botched back surgeries, reinstating a $250,000 verdict and reversing a lower court judge who said the suit was filed too late. The panel found that a jury could have reasonably concluded that Luz Meléndez Colón first thought to bring a medical malpractice suit against Julio Rosado Sánchez and his insurer, SIMED, after her new doctor reviewed her history and said that the prior doctor had done shoddy work on her spine. The date Meléndez's family...

