6 Questions For Haynes And Boones' William Cecil

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 11:05 AM BST) -- William Cecil, managing partner of the London office at Haynes and Boone LLP, said a teenage visit by helicopter to a ship anchored off the Cornwall coast sparked an interest that led him to pursue a career in shipping law. William Cecil Cecil, who took the helm at Haynes and Boone's London office in January, said that his father's job as a shipbroker and the visit to the port in southwest England proved crucial to his own professional choices. "When I was 13, my father had a client whose ship came into Falmouth," Cecil told Law360. "The client took us on...

