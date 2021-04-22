GOP Sens. Say Biden Climate Policies Undermine SEC

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Republican members of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee are railing against the Biden administration's climate-related agenda, arguing that the government is undermining the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's existing regulations while engaging in "coercion" to pressure banks to make energy-related lending commitments. Led by ranking member Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, the 12 members claimed in a letter Wednesday to John Kerry, the special presidential envoy for climate, that the government is politicizing the oversight of financial disclosures at the SEC. The administration is meanwhile "abusing government power" through a mix of climate-related executive orders, regulatory overreach and pressure to divert lending...

