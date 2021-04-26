Offit Kurman Continues Del. Growth With New Labor Atty

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Offit Kurman recently announced another attorney has joined its Delaware office as part of the firm's labor and employment group, continuing the firm's growth in the First State from what was a one-attorney outpost in 2017 to a present roster of 10 attorneys. On Friday, the firm announced Helene Episcopo has joined its Wilmington office with a focus on representing public and private employers on employment law matters and various kinds of litigation. That litigation work includes cases ranging from discrimination and retaliation to breach of contract and wage-and-hour claims, among other areas, according to the firm. Timothy C. Lynch, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS