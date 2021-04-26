High Court Won't Tag In On WWE Concussion Case

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:15 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal looking to revive claims alleging that World Wrestling Entertainment hid the risk of repeated head injuries from wrestlers, leaving in place a Second Circuit decision finding the appeals untimely. The Supreme Court did not give its reasoning for denying the appeal, as is customary. The three cases, led by William Albert Haynes III, Russ McCullough and the estate of Nelson Lee Frazier Jr., had been thrown out on appeal in September by the Second Circuit, which found that a 2018 Supreme Court decision rendered the appeals untimely. The three-judge panel cited...

