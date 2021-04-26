Biden Names NCAA's Top Legal Officer To VA Post

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:10 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden is tapping a former Latham & Watkins partner and the NCAA's current chief legal officer, who has helped guide the organization through several disputes over its amateurism rules, to serve in the No. 2 role at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The White House said Friday that Biden intends to nominate Donald Remy for deputy secretary of veterans affairs. Remy served as a U.S. Army captain and an assistant to the general counsel for that branch. He is currently the chief legal officer for the NCAA and its chief operating officer, a position to which he was promoted in...

