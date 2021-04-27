Talc Supplier Settles Teacher's Cancer Suit Mid-Trial

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Talc supplier Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc. has reached a deal to end a California teacher's suit alleging her mesothelioma was a result of the asbestos-tainted talc it supplied to companies like Johnson & Johnson. Attorneys for both longtime California teacher Linda Zimmerman and Whittaker confirmed Tuesday they reached a deal to resolve Zimmerman's claims yet did not disclose details of the confidential settlement. Leah Kagan of Simon Greenstone Panatier, representing Zimmerman, commended the jury for their work in the trial — the second mesothelioma case to start an in-person trial since the COVID-19 pandemic began — given the constrained circumstances,...

