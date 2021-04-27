Real Estate Rumors: Bank OZK, Rimadesio, BTI Partners

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Chicago developer Fifield has landed $47.25 million in financing from Bank OZK for a Miami mixed-use project, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The loan is for 19301 W. Dixie Highway, where the company is planning to build 382 apartment units as well as 879 square feet of retail space, according to the report. Italian furniture design company Rimadesio has inked a deal to lease 6,204 square feet in New York's NoMad neighborhood and will open a showroom there, Commercial Observer reported Tuesday. The firm is leasing space at 102 Madison Ave., which is owned by A. Ruth & Sons...

