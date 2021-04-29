Wash. Taxpayers Sue Over Capital Gains Tax

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Several taxpayers are challenging a bill that would impose a 7% capital gains tax on individuals in Washington state court, arguing the measure would violate the state constitution. Lane Powell PC filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Superior Court for Douglas County on behalf of several taxpayers, saying that the capital gains tax that was sent to Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday is unlawful and invalid under the state's constitution. The suit was brought on behalf of seven Washington taxpayers who own capital assets. While the tax is described as an excise tax, the tax is actually an income tax, which...

