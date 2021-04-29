Malaysian Businessman Wants €36M Shares Suit Axed

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 3:33 PM BST) -- A Malaysian businessman asked the Court of Appeal on Thursday to short-circuit a €36 million ($43.6 million) lawsuit over shares in a telecommunications project, arguing that he has already faced the claim once. Counsel for Tan Sri Syed Mohd Yusof Bin Tun Syed Nasir urged a three-judge panel to bar a British company, Zavarco PLC, from demanding that the Malaysian businessman pay for shares in the failed project, arguing that the case is an abuse of process. Nasir is seeking to block Zavarco from demanding he pay €36 million for shares in the company, which he helped form to raise money...

