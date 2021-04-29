Biden Looks Beyond BigLaw For Judicial Openings In NJ, Wa.

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:27 AM EDT) -- The White House on Thursday unveiled President Joe Biden's second set of judicial nominees, naming three picks for long-standing federal district court vacancies in New Jersey and Washington state who bring experience in immigration, employment discrimination and labor law. The selections for the Western District of Washington are Presiding Judge David Estudillo of Grant County Superior Court, who previously had a solo practice for immigration and general civil litigation, and Tana Lin, a Keller Rohrback LLP partner who represents employees and shareholders in consumer and antitrust cases. The New Jersey pick is Christine O'Hearn, a Brown & Connery LLP partner focused...

