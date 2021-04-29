Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

AOP Orphan Wins €140M Award From Taiwanese Pharma Co.

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Austrian pharmaceutical company AOP Orphan has won and is trying to confirm a more than €140 million ($169.7 million) award from a contract spat with a Taiwanese pharmaceutical company over a cancer treatment product, according to recently unsealed Massachusetts federal court documents.

AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals AG is now trying to prevent Taiwan-based PharmaEssentia Corporation from altering certain disputed patents that PEC owns, according to a Thursday declaration.

AOP and PEC had a 30-year contract for a medical product that treats rare blood cancers, but their relationship soured after PEC allegedly tried changing the financial terms of the contract to convert it into a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!