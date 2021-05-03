Sierra Club, Power Plant Debate Water Temps In Pa. River Suit

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 6:51 PM EDT) -- The Sierra Club and a Pittsburgh-area power plant sparred over standing and what it means for a facility to raise the temperature of a river, in a suit alleging permit violations as a result of dumped warm water into the Allegheny River. In dueling motions before a Pennsylvania federal court on Friday, the Sierra Club and GenOn Power Midwest LP presented opposing takes on whether the Sierra Club should be allowed to proceed with a citizen suit over alleged Clean Water Act permit violations. While GenOn, which operates the Cheswick Power Station, claimed that the Sierra Club had failed to present...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS