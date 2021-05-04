Research Co.'s Female Consultants Seek Cert. In Pay Bias Suit

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Women pursuing a sex bias case against market research company Information Resources Inc. asked a New York federal judge to conditionally certify their Equal Pay Act collective action, arguing that underpaying female consultants was business as usual for IRI. Former consultant Krystal Santiago and current employee Scarlett Osorio filed a memorandum Monday seeking conditional certification of a collective of roughly 25 female consultants who worked in IRI's New York office after Sept. 18, 2017. The lawsuit, filed in September 2020, claims IRI and its vice president Jeff Neuman created a "good old boys" club, where women are underpaid and underpromoted and...

