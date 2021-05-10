Texas Lawmakers Revisit Bill Banning City Sick Leave Rules

Law360 (May 10, 2021, 12:35 PM EDT) -- A Texas House committee is tweaking the language of a bill originally proposed as a way to prevent major cities from requiring private employers to provide workers paid sick leave after getting pushback that it goes far beyond its stated intent. The House State Affairs Committee left pending S.B. 14 after a two-day public hearing that wrapped Friday but planned to make adjustments after critics of the bill said its broad wording could nullify other local employee protections and nondiscrimination ordinances. The bill, already approved by the full Texas Senate, would prohibit municipalities and counties from adopting ordinances, rules or regulations "that exceed...

