UK Eyes New Funds To Boost Investment In Illiquid Assets

Law360, London (May 7, 2021, 1:56 PM BST) -- Britain's financial watchdog floated plans on Friday to launch a new category of fund designed to provide safeguards for consumers looking for long-term investments in assets that are harder to sell. The Financial Conduct Authority launched a consultation on a new type of open-ended fund that will allow investors to invest in assets that are less liquid, including venture capital, private equity and real estate and infrastructure. The so-called long-term assets fund will be structured in a way that will provide safeguards to investors looking to put their cash into illiquid assets, which can offer high returns. The funds are also...

