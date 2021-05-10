Oil Co. Fights To Cap Indemnity For Esso Well Closures

Law360, London (May 10, 2021, 6:28 PM BST) -- A British oil and gas company urged a London judge Monday to limit the credit it has to secure for dismantling oil wells in the North Sea as part of its larger $1.75 billion deal to buy Exxon Mobil's assets. Counsel for Apache UK Investments Ltd. argued at the High Court trial Monday that it should not have to provide an additional £100 million ($141 million) in security for decommissioning wells once operated by the oil giant. The dispute is part of Apache's deal to acquire Exxon's assets, such as oil fields, in the North Sea in 2011. As part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS