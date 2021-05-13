$30M Transfers Not Part Of Woman's Estate, Tax Court Rules

Law360 (May 13, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The IRS can't tax transfers of nearly $30 million made by a woman's trust pursuant to life insurance policies purchased for her sons, nor can it tax the cash surrender values of the policies, the U.S. Tax Court said Thursday. The U.S. Tax Court said the IRS can't tax transfers of nearly $30 million made by a woman's trust pursuant to life insurance policies purchased for her sons. (iStock) Nearly $30 million in premiums transferred by a revocable trust established by Clara Morrissette on insurance policies for her three sons don't need to be included in the value of her gross...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS