Singapore International Arbitration Atty Joins King & Wood

Law360 (May 24, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT) -- King & Wood Mallesons has appointed a dispute resolution partner formerly from Simmons & Simmons' Singapore office to serve as a partner in the firm's own Singapore office, saying the international arbitration expert will assist clients throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Amanda Lees joined King & Wood earlier this spring as a cross-border dispute resolution specialist who helps clients resolve disputes via international arbitration, litigation and mediation, according to the firm. Her expertise extends to matters in Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam, as well as Singapore, the firm said. Industry sectors where Lees has represented clients in...

