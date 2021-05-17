Shkreli Co's Ability To Pay Penalties Irrelevant, FTC Says

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has asked a New York federal judge to exclude a proposed expert witness in its antitrust suit against incarcerated "pharma bro" Martin Shkreli and his companies, arguing that his planned testimony regarding the companies' ability to pay any financial penalty has no bearing on the case. At issue is the defendants' bid for an expert witness to discuss "the financial condition" of Shkreli's company Vyera and its parent firm, Phoenixus AG, "including without limitation the inability of those entities to pay a judgment while remaining a going concern," if they lose the suit by the FTC and...

