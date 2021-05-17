'By Chloe' Chef Says Pryor Cashman Aided Eatery Takeover

Law360 (May 17, 2021, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A celebrity vegan chef hit Pryor Cashman LLP with a $150 million lawsuit Friday in New York, claiming the law firm aided her former business partner's attempt to strongarm her out of her ownership stake in her namesake restaurant chain By Chloe. After the restaurant chain opened to general success, Chloe Coscarelli's business partner ESquared Hospitality plotted with its longtime counsel at Pryor Cashman in March 2017 to take her 50% ownership interest without paying her the $75 million it was worth, according to the complaint filed by the chef through her company Chef Chloe LLC. Coscarelli challenged ESquared's acquisition attempt,...

