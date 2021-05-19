Irish Insurers Accused Of 'Pocketing' Injury Reform Savings

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 3:08 PM BST) -- Insurers were criticized by lawmakers in Ireland on Wednesday for failing to immediately slash premium prices for motorists despite a major shakeup to personal injury damages in April that cut the size of payouts. Pearse Doherty, finance spokesman for the Sinn Féin party, said that insurance companies are effectively "pocketing" a reduction in claims costs rather than passing the difference on to customers, which insurers have promised to do. "You're pocketing the benefit despite the commitments the industry gave to us," he told insurance bosses as they appeared before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday. Ireland introduced new guidelines for personal injury compensation on April 24, setting...

