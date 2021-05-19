Ireland Raises Property Taxes To Deter Investment Funds

Law360, London (May 19, 2021, 11:37 AM BST) -- The Irish government is set to take a draft law to Parliament on Wednesday that will force buyers to pay higher taxes when they make bulk purchases of properties, in an attempt to prevent international investment funds from dominating the country's housing market. Ireland's finance department has said that institutional investors are increasingly snapping up residential housing estates, which pushes first-time buyers out of the property market. (iStock) Paschal Donohoe, Ireland's minister for finance, will present a resolution to lawmakers that will impose a stamp duty charge of 10% on individuals or companies that buy 10 or more residential properties, according...

