Steel Transportation Contract Spat Staying In Pa.

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 2:50 PM EDT) -- A $3.9 million contract dispute between two Pennsylvania trucking companies and Ohio-based Republic Steel will stay in the Keystone State, a federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge William S. Stickman IV said the contract dispute arose from business Republic directed at the commonwealth when it struck deals with Beemac Inc. and Deemac Services LLC, signing contracts with the Pennsylvania companies and moving goods in and through Pennsylvania. "While the factual circumstances of this case undoubtedly present a difficult question to resolve, it is at least clear that Republic has reached out to some extent beyond its home states and created...

