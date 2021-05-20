'Varsity Blues' Parent Says Bad PR Killed His $187M Biz Deal

Law360 (May 20, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- An insurance executive who introduced actress Lori Loughlin and her husband to the "Varsity Blues" mastermind and paid his own bribe to boost his daughter's test scores asked a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday to be sentenced to probation instead of prison time, in part because prosecutors' announcement of his plea deal scuttled the $187 million sale of his company. Mark Hauser, 60, of Cincinnati said he negotiated the sale of his eponymous private equity and insurance company to Brown & Brown Inc. after agreeing to plead guilty in October 2019 in connection with the college admissions scandal, but the publicly traded...

