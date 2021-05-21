Atty Apologizes After Court Blasts Brief For 'Legal Emptiness'

Law360 (May 21, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- An Ohio attorney on Friday apologized to the Sixth Circuit for filing a brief that got him sanctioned for its "striking legal emptiness," saying he didn't intend to waste the court's time, but was simply unable to keep up with his law practice while his elderly mother fought a losing battle with COVID-19 late last year. In his motion to reconsider, Columbus, Ohio, attorney Percy Squire acknowledged that his November appellate brief barely addressed the legal issue at hand, but said the reason for that was not "frivolity" but "personal family matters that interfered with the ability to effectively address the...

