'Greenwashing' Is Investors' Main ESG Worry, Study Says

Law360, London (May 24, 2021, 4:52 PM BST) -- Investors in environmentally friendly products are more concerned about their authenticity than they are about other factors such as higher fees, according to a study by a wealth management business published on Monday. Quilter PLC said 44% of investors surveyed identified "greenwashing," where businesses exaggerate their eco-friendly credentials, as being their biggest concern when it comes to environmental, social and governance investing priorities. The cost of these investments came second in the list of concerns at 42%, while 38% are also concerned about the possibility that eco-friendly investments will not outperform a more traditional portfolio, Quilter said. The company said its...

