Calif. Granted Short Stay In Tribal Gaming Compacts Suit

Law360 (May 28, 2021, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A federal judge granted California a short stay after it appealed a quick win handed to five tribes that claim it negotiated gaming compacts in bad faith, though he denied a full stay after finding the state did not demonstrate it would be harmed by complying with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act's remedial procedures. The Chicken Ranch Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians of California, the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe, the Blue Lake Rancheria, the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians and the Robinson Rancheria sued the state, saying it insisted they negotiate unrelated topics for their gaming agreements, which are set to expire soon....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS