City Cops Freeze £36M In Crackdown On Criminal Funds

Law360, London (May 28, 2021, 4:08 PM BST) -- City of London Police froze and seized assets totaling £36 million ($51 million) in 2020, compared with just £1 million the year before, as part of an effort by government agencies to starve fraudsters of their criminal gains. The rise in the value of assets that the police force clawed back in the year ending December 2020 is part of a government strategy to prioritize higher-value fraud cases, law firm RPC said in research published on Friday. City Police recouped £3 million from fraudsters using account freezing and forfeiture orders in the year ending December 2018. This dropped to £1 million...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS