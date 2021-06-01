French Watchdog Drops Market Abuse Claim Against Scor

Law360, London (June 1, 2021, 12:45 PM BST) -- France's financial markets regulator has dismissed allegations of market abuse by Scor SE, which were made against the reinsurer's chairman by rival Covea after a failed merger of the groups. France's financial markets regulator has dismissed allegations of market abuse by Paris-based Scor SE, which were made against the reinsurer's chairman by rival Covea after a failed merger of the groups. (iStock) The Autorité des Marchés Financiers said on Friday that it found no evidence of price manipulation by Scor between Oct. 25 and Dec. 10, 2018. The French financial prosecutor's office requested an opinion from the regulator, known as AMF,...

