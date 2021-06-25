Italian Publisher Hits Back At Vatican Property Deal Libel Suit

Law360, London (June 25, 2021, 6:53 PM BST) -- The owner of Italy's most read daily newspaper has hit back at an Italian financier's English libel suit accusing it of publishing defamatory articles about his alleged role in a London property deal that is at the heart of a Vatican investment scandal. RCS MediaGroup SpA, which owns Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, denied that Raffaele Mincione had suffered serious reputational harm because of an article that falsely stated he was being investigated for alleged corruption by Roman prosecutors in connection with the 2018 sale of a luxury building in a high-end London neighborhood. The defense, filed in April and only...

