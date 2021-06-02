Orrick Lands Ex-Kirkland Energy Tax Expert As Partner

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner and energy tax expert joined Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, Orrick announced. Scott Cockerham will bring his experience with energy tax credits and other incentives to Orrick after spending three years with Kirkland, he told Law360 on Wednesday. His work has included advising clients on tax incentives relating to renewable energy projects, project development and finance and mergers and acquisitions involving solar, wind, geothermal, fuel cells, biomass and carbon capture and sequestration, according to a statement from Orrick on Tuesday. Cockerham said he was excited to work for...

