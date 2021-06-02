Mille Lacs Urges 8th Circ. To Keep Tribal Police Power Suit

Law360 (June 2, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe urged the Eighth Circuit on Wednesday to affirm a Minnesota federal court decision that its suit over a terminated law enforcement agreement belongs in the lower court, arguing absolute and 11th Amendment immunities aren't applicable. The tribe and leaders of its police department sued the county of Mille Lacs and related parties for blocking Mille Lacs Band tribal police officers from carrying out their duties on tribal lands, but the county is challenging the Minnesota federal court's jurisdiction. The Mille Lacs Band argued in its brief that absolute immunity — a doctrine that blocks parties...

