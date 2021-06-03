Insurers Consider Test Case Over Personal Injury Reforms

Law360, London (June 3, 2021, 2:36 PM BST) -- Insurers and claimant groups are considering whether to bring a series of test cases that they hope will close loopholes in the U.K.'s long-awaited personal injury reforms, which experts say leave some claimants in legal limbo. The Motor Insurers Bureau said on Wednesday that it is working with trade bodies representing claimant solicitors in the hope of clarifying how people get compensation when they are left with several types of injury following a road traffic accident. The government implemented the Civil Liability Act on Monday, a set of delayed reforms drawn up to cut the compensation that insurers are required to pay out...

