Insurer Wants Out Of Blue Bell Investor Listeria Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Two Travelers units have brought Blue Bell Creameries to Texas federal court, saying they do not have to cover the ice cream maker in a shareholder suit over its alleged failure to prevent the 2015 listeria outbreak that caused a mass recall of Blue Bell's ice creams. Discover Property & Casualty Insurance Co. and Travelers Indemnity Co. of Connecticut said Thursday that Blue Bell wrongly claimed that the underlying investors suit alleges bodily injury covered under the policies. "The shareholder derivative suit is not a suit seeking damages against Blue Bell for bodily injury caused by an occurrence, and thus, there...

