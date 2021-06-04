Athlete-Threatening Gambler Gets House Arrest, Probation

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A high-rolling sports bettor who threatened to behead athletes whose performances lost him money has been sentenced in a Florida court to six months of house arrest and three years of probation. Benjamin Tucker Patz, who earned the moniker "Parlay Patz" after purportedly winning $1.1 million over just 50 days in 2019, must also refrain from gambling and seek mental health treatment, U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday ruled during a court hearing Thursday. The 24-year-old California resident used Instagram to send hundreds of threatening messages, including telling college and pro players or their families he would break into their homes...

