Osage Nation Sues U.S. Army Corps Over Human Remains

Law360 (June 4, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The Osage Nation is suing the federal government in Oklahoma federal court over claims that the Army Corps of Engineers wrongly disposed of human remains and funerary artifacts to which the tribe believes it may have ancestral ties. The federally recognized tribe, whose capital is located in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on Thursday lodged its claims under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. The Osage Nation asserts in its complaint that the Army Corps rejected the tribe's claim to the human remains and cultural objects, which the corps disinterred between 1960 and 1979 and moved to the Illinois State Museum in...

