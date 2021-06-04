CMA Opens Door To Investment Tech Firms' Merger

Law360, London (June 4, 2021, 2:41 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust watchdog agreed Friday to let an investment technology provider acquire part of its rival after initially blocking the tie-up because of concerns that the deal would significantly decrease competition for retail investment platforms. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority has reassessed its decision to ban a merger between two investment tech firms, saying it will now allow the deal if certain conditions are met. (iStock) The Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday that, after a "careful re-assessment" of Scottish-headquartered retail investment platform FNZ (Australia) Bidco Pty. Ltd.'s acquisition of Australian software company GBST, it had found that the proposed...

