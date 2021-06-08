Senate Confirms Biden's 1st Judicial Picks For NJ, Colo.

Law360 (June 8, 2021, 4:12 PM EDT) -- The Senate on Tuesday gave President Joe Biden his first judicial confirmations with bipartisan votes to approve a pair of district judges for New Jersey and Colorado, including a WilmerHale partner. A 66-33 vote confirmed veteran municipal attorney Julien X. Neals as New Jersey's first new federal district judge since 2016. WilmerHale partner Regina M. Rodriguez will become a district judge in Colorado after a 72-28 vote. "They embody the professional excellence and devotion to the rule of law and our Constitution that the American people expect of federal judges," Biden said in a statement Tuesday. "They are both highly qualified,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS