Intent Behind 'Salt Mine' Tweet Irrelevant, NLRB Tells 3rd Circ.

Law360 (June 7, 2021, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Monday pooh-poohed a Third Circuit challenge by The Federalist's publisher against the agency's order to delete a tweet saying he would send employees "to the salt mine" if they unionized, arguing that the company's claim the tweet was a joke carries no weight. FDRLST Media LLC, which runs the conservative online magazine The Federalist, raised "irrelevant" arguments to challenge the agency's finding that it violated the National Labor Relations Act when Ben Domenech tweeted, "FYI @fdrlst first one of you tries to unionize I swear I'll send you back to the salt mine," from his...

