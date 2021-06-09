Investors Fall Short On Claims Wind Co. Buyer Had 'Side Deal'

Law360 (June 9, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor said Tuesday there was no reliable evidence that the buyer of a wind farm company that was developing a project in Illinois struck a "nefarious side deal" to diminish the payout to minority stockholders. Vice Chancellor Morgan T. Zurn said in an opinion that former minority holders of Relight U.S. offered no concrete evidence that Swift Current Energy LP took part in an improper scheme to lower the payments they would receive. Instead, Swift's behavior reflected its position as a self-interested buyer aiming to acquire an asset at a good price, according to the opinion. According to...

